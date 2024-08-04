ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ATI worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.22. 1,169,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

