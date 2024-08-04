Atb Cap Markets Comments on Surge Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.89.

SGY stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$641.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.03. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

