AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Shares Down 17.7%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.65 and last traded at C$18.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.85.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

