Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $546,564.26 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

