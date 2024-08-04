Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AINC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

