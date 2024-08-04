Arweave Price Reaches $21.57 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $53.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $21.57 or 0.00036369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,322.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.45 or 0.00585700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00068915 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.