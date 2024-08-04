Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.47 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.32 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001360 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,570,976 coins and its circulating supply is 182,570,116 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

