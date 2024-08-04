Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

ARCC stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.