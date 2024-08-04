Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.29.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,676 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.