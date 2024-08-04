Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

