ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

