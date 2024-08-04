Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 7.4 %

AMAT traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,991,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,505. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.