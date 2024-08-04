Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,000,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.