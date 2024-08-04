Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 7,958,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

