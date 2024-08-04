Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 434 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 3.1 %
Oracle stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,907,500 shares of company stock worth $272,074,924. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
