Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 229 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.86. 2,456,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.