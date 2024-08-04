Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 130 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.85. 1,281,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,753. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

