Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,026. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

