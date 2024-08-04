Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,793 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

