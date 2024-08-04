Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $205,000 Stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.58.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Profile
