Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,569,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

