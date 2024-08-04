Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

