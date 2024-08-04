Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,602,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,729,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $265.14. 647,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,481. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average of $261.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

