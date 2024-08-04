Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

