Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

APLS stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

