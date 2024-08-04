Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $330.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

