Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $323 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 47.28%. Research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

