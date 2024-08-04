Analyzing Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coloured Ties Capital and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 2 3.20

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 11.53, indicating that its stock price is 1,053% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $3.02 million ($0.49) -0.61 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.08 $105.43 million $1.80 10.52

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -65.70% -55.93% Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Coloured Ties Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

