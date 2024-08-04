Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $13.07

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,547,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.