Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $260.50

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

