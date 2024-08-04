Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $120.64

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $264,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $116.03 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

