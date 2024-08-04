Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 726.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

