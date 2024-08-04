Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

