Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amplify Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMPY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 167.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

