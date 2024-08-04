Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 540,413 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$258.02 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. In other news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$48,204.00. Also, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock worth $649,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

