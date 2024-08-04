American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $148.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in American Water Works by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

