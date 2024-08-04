American Trust Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450,902 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. 2,898,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.