American Trust Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.1 %

SMCI stock traded down $47.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $624.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,374. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $816.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

