American Trust Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American Trust acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. 2,061,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

