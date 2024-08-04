American Trust Takes $396,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

