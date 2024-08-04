American Trust Sells 634 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Trust cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 13,278,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,582. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.