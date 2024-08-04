American Trust Sells 602,311 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Trust cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,311 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 1,953,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,062. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

