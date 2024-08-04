American Trust Sells 3,284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,605. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $160.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

