American Trust Sells 3,253 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,503. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $103.35. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

