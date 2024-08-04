American Trust Sells 24,370 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.34. 11,109,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

