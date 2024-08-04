American Trust Sells 121 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American Trust cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,182. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.