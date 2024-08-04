American Trust Reduces Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 856,779 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
