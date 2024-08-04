American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Trust reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $59.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $696.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,510. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

