American Trust Invests $429,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 91,912,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

