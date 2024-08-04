American Trust Has $831,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Trust reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 386.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,040. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $588.74 and a 200 day moving average of $547.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

